Car spotted ‘swerving over white lines and bouncing off kerbs’ in Bellaghy, court told

The driver of a car who attempted to kick a police officer after being stopped for suspected drink driving, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:56 BST

Samantha Scott, aged 37, from Coolreaghs Road, Cookstown, admitted charges of resisting police, disorderly behaviour and failing to provide preliminary and evidential specimens of breath when required by police.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also disqualified Scott from driving for 12 months, but did not impose any monetary penalities.

The court heard that on January 30 last at 8.40pm, police received a report of a car "swerving over white lines and bouncing off kerbs" at William Street in Bellaghy.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police found the defendant sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle and suspected her of being under the influence.

He said despite repeated attempts Scott failed to provide a specimen and became verbally abusive and attempted to kick a constable.

The lawyer said she was taken to Dungannon custody suite where she denied she had been drink driving and claimed the driving had been caused by a flat tyre.

Counsel added that Scott said because of her anxiety she could not provide a specimen but admitted that she had shouted at the police.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant regretted the incident and explained that due to her level of anxiety she could not provide a specimen.

Mr McStay said she has been receiving help for her alcohol problem and continued to engage with the relevant authorities.