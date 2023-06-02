A young Tyrone motorist stopped driving a BMW car in the Coalisland area, was fined £200 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

David Ciurar (25) from Stewartstown Road, Coalisland, was also given six penalty points and ordered to pay an offender’s levy of £15.

Prosecuting counsel said on March 14 last year, at approximately 11.25pm, police stopped a BMW car at Moor Villas, Coalisland, and the defendant did not have his insurance and was unable to produce it.

A defence solicitor explained the defendant along with a friend had tried to obtain insurance online but the application was never completed.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He said Ciurar, who was now named on his wife’s insurance, wished to apologise as he should have been more diligent in ensuring his documents were correct before taking his car on the road.