Register
BREAKING

Care assistant assaulted patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital

A health care assistant has pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a patient at Muckamore Abbey hospital in Antrim.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Philip Harkin (64), of Kilbeg Walk in Antrim town, committed the offence on March 29 last year.

The full details have yet to be outlined to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said the defendant, a health care assistant, had assaulted a patient at Muckamore Abbey.

Most Popular
Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture: GoogleMuckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture: Google
Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture: Google

A defence lawyer said the defendant had no previous record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to the end of February for a pre-sentence report.

"It is a serious matter, anyone charged with assaulting a patient," the judge added.

The judge told the defendant to speak to a Probation officer.

Read More
Three of the world famous 'Game of Thrones' Dark Hedges trees are felled by Stor...

The defence lawyer said he wished to make representations to prosecutors about the possibility of the assault charge being withdrawn for a caution. He said references and "medical information" would also be produced.

The lawyer asked the judge to watch CCTV of the incident and the judge said he would view it ahead of sentencing.