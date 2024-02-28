Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philip Harkin (64), of Kilbeg Walk in Antrim town, committed the offence on March 29 last year, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

A prosecutor said the defendant, a health care assistant, had assaulted a patient at Muckamore Abbey. She said Harkin reported the matter himself, with the defendant saying that during "horseplay" he may have "unintentionally made contact with" the male patient.

CCTV showed the injured party "stroking the arm" of the defendant and placing his hand over the hand of the defendant. Harkin then "swings his arm towards the injured party making contact with the right side of his face," the prosecutor said.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

She added: "The defendant is then observed hugging the injured party and the injured party pushes him away". The prosecutor said there were "no reported injuries to the injured party". The defendant who had a clear record, was suspended following the incident and faces losing his job, the court was told.

A defence solicitor said it was a case were a "decent, kind, person just made a split second mistake but immediately saw the fault". The lawyer supplied testimonials regarding the defendant's good character and work record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had watched the footage in the case. He told the defendant: "I have taken the time to view the footage and I have read the quite extensive material lodged on your behalf.

"When any health care provider assaults a patient it is regarded by the court, quite understandably, as a serious matter. Those who receive treatment and care in Muckamore Abbey are particularly vulnerable and rely upon those charged with their care to do just that."

The judge said however that every case has a context and it appeared it was a "very unfortunate and no doubt, from your perspective, regrettable blip in what was an otherwise exemplary work record."

He said the defendant had a clear record and had been employed in the type of work for a "considerable period of time" with no previous incidents or matters of concern.

The judge said the defendant had "reported this matter to the authorities on your own behalf". Judge Broderick said he had read "testimonials from relatives who speak very highly of your work with their loved ones whilst in Muckamore Abbey and that obviously is to you credit".

The judge said: "Equally, I have viewed the footage and while it is regrettable that you did what you did but you almost immediately realised the errors of your ways and were very attentive to the person you assaulted immediately thereafter. Thankfully there were no injuries."

Judge Broderick added: "You may well lose your employment but that is entirely a matter for your employer."