Care worker doing over 90mph 'had not realised she was travelling so fast'

A care worker who was detected travelling at 92mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, has been given five penalty points.

Twenty-one-year-old Sheree Calvin from Ford Avenue, Ballymoney, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers that police were conducting speed checks on the Cookstown to Moneymore Road when the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 92mph – 32 in excess of the speed limit for the carriageway.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant has been driving for four years and has no penalty points.

Court gavel.

The lawyer said she worked as a care worker with young people and her driving licence is essential for her employment.

He said she had speeded up to pass a slow-moving lorry and had not realised she was going so fast.

