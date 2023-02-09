Register
Care worker doing over 90mph 'had not realised she was travelling so fast'

A care worker who was detected travelling at 92mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, has been given five penalty points.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 8:54am

Twenty-one-year-old Sheree Calvin from Ford Avenue, Ballymoney, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers that police were conducting speed checks on the Cookstown to Moneymore Road when the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 92mph – 32 in excess of the speed limit for the carriageway.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant has been driving for four years and has no penalty points.

The lawyer said she worked as a care worker with young people and her driving licence is essential for her employment.

He said she had speeded up to pass a slow-moving lorry and had not realised she was going so fast.

The lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification because the “loss of her licence today would mean the loss of her employment.”