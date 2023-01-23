A care worker detected travelling at 101mph on the M1, has lost her licence for two days.

Twenty-one-year-old Rachel Guy, from Jubilee Hill in Enniskillen, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the detection was made by police operating on the motorway on the afternoon of October 29 last year. She said that the speed limit was 70mph.

Handing into court a character reference from the defendant’s employers, a defence solicitor explained that her licence is essential as she is a care worker looking after Covid patients.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He said on this occasion she was running late for an appointment at the Passport Office for 2pm and, unfortunately, allowed her speed to creep up.

Pleading for leniency, he stressed that she had taken a day off work to be in court and realised that she has put her licence in jeopardy by travelling at such a speed, but accepts it was her own fault.

The solicitor added that the defendant has been working since leaving school and has no endorsements.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Guy travelling at such a high speed was a danger to herself and other road users.

However, he took into account the “very impressive” letter from her employer on the important role she played in the community looking after Covid-19 patients.

