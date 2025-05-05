Career criminal' with more than 350 convictions admits stealing from Lynas Food Outlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 66-year-old man with over 350 convictions who was previously described in court as a "career criminal" has now admitted stealing meat worth £57 from Lynas Food Outlet in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Campbell, with an address listed as Larne Road in Ballymena, and originally from Larne, took the meat on April 5 this year.

He was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday but a defence solicitor said it will be a guilty plea.

The case was adjourned to May 8.

At a previous court, District Judge Nigel Broderick had said: "You sometimes hear the phrase 'career criminal' and I think he falls into that sad category".