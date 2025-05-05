Career criminal' with more than 350 convictions admits stealing from Lynas Food Outlet
A 66-year-old man with over 350 convictions who was previously described in court as a "career criminal" has now admitted stealing meat worth £57 from Lynas Food Outlet in Ballymena.
Noel Campbell, with an address listed as Larne Road in Ballymena, and originally from Larne, took the meat on April 5 this year.
He was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday but a defence solicitor said it will be a guilty plea.
The case was adjourned to May 8.
At a previous court, District Judge Nigel Broderick had said: "You sometimes hear the phrase 'career criminal' and I think he falls into that sad category".