Career criminal' with more than 350 convictions admits stealing from Lynas Food Outlet

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 5th May 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:00 BST
A 66-year-old man with over 350 convictions who was previously described in court as a "career criminal" has now admitted stealing meat worth £57 from Lynas Food Outlet in Ballymena.

Noel Campbell, with an address listed as Larne Road in Ballymena, and originally from Larne, took the meat on April 5 this year.

He was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday but a defence solicitor said it will be a guilty plea.

The case was adjourned to May 8.

At a previous court, District Judge Nigel Broderick had said: "You sometimes hear the phrase 'career criminal' and I think he falls into that sad category".

