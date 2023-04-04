Suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000 have been seized by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

They were recovered along with mixing agents, cash and designer watches after properties were searched in the Carnlough and west Belfast areas last night (Monday).

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and remain in custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community. The supply of cocaine and cannabis poses a real risk to the public’s health.

A police image of items recovered after the search operation on Monday, April 3.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs. I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."

Advertisement

Advertisement