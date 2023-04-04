Register
Carnlough and Belfast operation: two arrested after ‘£300k’ drugs haul

Suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000 have been seized by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

They were recovered along with mixing agents, cash and designer watches after properties were searched in the Carnlough and west Belfast areas last night (Monday).

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community. The supply of cocaine and cannabis poses a real risk to the public’s health.

A police image of items recovered after the search operation on Monday, April 3.A police image of items recovered after the search operation on Monday, April 3.
A police image of items recovered after the search operation on Monday, April 3.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs. I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."

A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport