Carnlough graffiti ‘racially motivated hate crime’, say police

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:21 BST
Graffiti sprayed on a wall in Carnlough is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at the Bay Road area of the coastal town on Sunday, July 14.

Sergeant Isaac said: “Shortly before 2:40pm, it was reported to police that graffiti was spray painted onto a wall in the area.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101. Picture: Pacemaker.Anyone with information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101. Picture: Pacemaker.
"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 821 14/07/24."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

