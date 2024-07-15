Carnlough graffiti ‘racially motivated hate crime’, say police
Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at the Bay Road area of the coastal town on Sunday, July 14.
Sergeant Isaac said: “Shortly before 2:40pm, it was reported to police that graffiti was spray painted onto a wall in the area.
"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 821 14/07/24."
A report can also be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.