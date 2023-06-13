A judge fined a man £300 for possessing ammunition without a certificate and said it did not appear to be anything "sinister".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Stephen John McAuley (28), with an address listed as Glenbrook, Carnlough, admitted a charge of having 99 shotgun cartridges in his possession on October 13 last year without having a firearm certificate in force at the time.

He also admitted having fireworks - three rockets and 10 bangers - without having a licence.

A prosecutor said police found 99 rounds of shotgun ammunition in a locked gun safe at the defendant's home and there were fireworks in the hallway.

A defence lawyer said in 2017 there had been a revocation when police "took his guns" and removed firearms and ammunition which had been in the bottom section of the gun cabinet. The lawyer said the defendant had appealed the decision to revoke and take his ammunition.

The lawyer said ammunition had been left in the top part of the gun cabinet and the defendant accepts he should have handed it in. The lawyer said the revoking appeal was refused.