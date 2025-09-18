Carnlough man is accused of making and possessing 58 indecent photos of children
A Carnlough man accused of making and possessing 58 indecent photos of children has been further remanded in custody.
The allegations relate to on or before July 16, 2024.
Michael McCollum (27), of Curragh Hill, appeared via video link from prison, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by the end of October and said a previous target date of September had been given in error.
The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to October 16.