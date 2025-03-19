Carnlough man was in possession of 'crystal meth'

A Carnlough man has pleaded guilty to possession of 'crystal meth' and cannabis.

Christopher Charles McAuley (35), of Bay Road, committed offences on February 15 this year according to his charge sheet.

He denies a charge of driving dangerously at The Junction shopping complex in Antrim town on, according to the charge sheet, February 14 this year.

He has also pleaded not guilty to having improper number plates on a vehicle.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said there is also a not guilty plea to possession of diazepam as the defendant has a "prescription".

The lawyer says the defendant says he was not driving. He said the defendant is going to get an "expert" to assess the number plates as the defendant "feels they are legitimate".

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena. The case was adjourned to April 1 to fix a date for a contest.

