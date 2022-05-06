Carnlough man’s preliminary breath test was almost five times drink drive limit

Kevin McVeigh (43), of Croft Road, had a preliminary alcohol in breath reading of 167 and a subsequent evidential reading of 123 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop; absence of insurance and a driving licence offence in relation to November 29 last year.

A defence solicitor said since the incident the defendant had abstained from alcohol and was in hospital for five days because of “withdrawal symptoms”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant is still alcohol-free and has been referred to an addictions team in Ballymena.

The defendant had a previous “relevant” conviction from 2013.

He has been banned from driving for four years; ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and was put on Probation for a year.