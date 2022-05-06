Loading...

Carnlough man’s preliminary breath test was almost five times drink drive limit

A Carnlough motorist whose Seat Leon car collided with a ‘jeep’ at the Coast Road near Glenarm left on foot but when he returned to the scene police arrived and a preliminary breath test was almost five times the drink drive limit.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:14 am
Kevin McVeigh (43), of Croft Road, had a preliminary alcohol in breath reading of 167 and a subsequent evidential reading of 123 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop; absence of insurance and a driving licence offence in relation to November 29 last year.

A defence solicitor said since the incident the defendant had abstained from alcohol and was in hospital for five days because of “withdrawal symptoms”.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant is still alcohol-free and has been referred to an addictions team in Ballymena.

The defendant had a previous “relevant” conviction from 2013.

He has been banned from driving for four years; ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and was put on Probation for a year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “This reading was dangerously high and you could easily have been involved in a fatal road traffic accident.”