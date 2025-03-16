Carnlough motorist is charged with dangerous driving

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A Carnlough motorist is accused of driving dangerously at The Junction shopping complex in Antrim town.

Christopher Charles McAuley (35), of Bay Road, is charged in relation to February 14 this year.

He is also accused of having improper number plates on a vehicle.

Regarding February 15, he is charged with possession of 'Crystal Meth', cannabis and diazepam.

He was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and the case was adjourned to March 18.

