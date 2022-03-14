Carnlough motorist was three-and-half-times drink limit

A Carnlough motorist whose Seat Leon car collided with a ‘jeep’ at the Coast Road near Glenarm left on foot but when he returned to the scene police arrived and a subsequent evidential breath test was three and a half times the drink drive limit.

Monday, 14th March 2022, 10:00 am
Kevin McVeigh (43), of Croft Road, had an alcohol in breath reading of 123 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop; absence of insurance and a driving licence offence in relation to November 29 last year.

The defence solicitor at Ballymena Magistrates Court was David McIlrath.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a “very high reading” and the defendant’s second related conviction.

The case was adjourned to April 7 for a pre-sentence report.

