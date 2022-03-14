Carnlough motorist was three-and-half-times drink limit

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Kevin McVeigh (43), of Croft Road, had an alcohol in breath reading of 123 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop; absence of insurance and a driving licence offence in relation to November 29 last year.

The defence solicitor at Ballymena Magistrates Court was David McIlrath.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a “very high reading” and the defendant’s second related conviction.