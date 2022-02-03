Carrick ‘hunter’ punched farmer after males ‘trespassed on his land with dogs’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Noel Moore (43), of Belfast Road, Carrickfergus, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for an assault on Sunday August 2, 2020.

He had previously been convicted following a court contest.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a farmer about his neighbour, also a farmer, being assaulted by Moore in the Ballymena area.

Police found a man sitting on a grass verge at the side of the road and he was “completely out of breath, physically upset and crying”.

He told police he had been assaulted.

The prosecutor said the victim said four males in a grey-coloured Nissan vehicle “had trespassed onto his land with dogs” and “when he challenged the males one of them got out of the Nissan and pushed him onto the grass verge before punching him numerous times to the face”.

Police identified the males and Moore told police he had exited the vehicle in an attempt to ask the two farmers “to move away from the front of their vehicle so they could leave”.

Moore told police, the prosecutor said, he was involved in a “physical altercation with the injured party which led to the males to ending up on the grass verge but he denied any punching to the face”.

A statement by the victim was given to the court and District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the man wanted Moore to read it.

The judge said the victim had said in the statement: ‘I just hope that when Noel Moore reads this statement he will realise the full impact that his actions have, and continue to have, in my life’.

At court, the judge handed the statement to the defendant to read.

A defence lawyer told the court Moore had instructed that he “doesn’t hunt any more”.

The court heard the defendant had a previous record.

The defence lawyer said he was assessed as being of a “low likelihood of re-offending”.

Judge Broderick it was clear as regards the victim, the incident had “affected him quite badly”.