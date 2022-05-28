Carrick man crashed car at filling station

Robert Millar (39) of Kirkland Square, admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police attended at 6am on November 12 last year and found a vehicle had hit a lamp post at the forecourt.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When police spoke to him a number of days later he admitted he had been driving.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to the filling station “late the night before” to get diesel and whilst looking for a pump he had crashed into a lamp post.