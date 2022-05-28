Carrick man crashed car at filling station

Robert Millar (39) of Kirkland Square, admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police attended at 6am on November 12 last year and found a vehicle had hit a lamp post at the forecourt.
When police spoke to him a number of days later he admitted he had been driving.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to the filling station “late the night before” to get diesel and whilst looking for a pump he had crashed into a lamp post.
The court heard he left to get a mechanic and when he returned the next morning police had moved the car.