Loading...

Carrick man crashed car at filling station

A Carrick man has been given six penalty points and fined £450 after he crashed a car at a petrol forecourt at a Tesco store in the town.

By Court Reporter
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 7:00 am

Robert Millar (39) of Kirkland Square, admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police attended at 6am on November 12 last year and found a vehicle had hit a lamp post at the forecourt.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

When police spoke to him a number of days later he admitted he had been driving.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to the filling station “late the night before” to get diesel and whilst looking for a pump he had crashed into a lamp post.

The court heard he left to get a mechanic and when he returned the next morning police had moved the car.