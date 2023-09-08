Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Carrick man failed to report collision after BMW crashed into wall in Larne

A man has admitted failing to report a collision after a BMW crashed into a wall on the Bank Road in Larne.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ross Kirkpatrick (37), of Minorca Drive, Carrickfergus, also admitted possessing cannabis on December 10 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that around 5.40pm police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Witnesses said a male driver and two female passengers exited the vehicle and had left on foot.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The BMW had been left with airbags deployed and "significant damage" had been sustained to the front passenger side of the car. The front door had been left open.

Police found the car keys along with a small quantity of cannabis and a letter addressed to the defendant.

The court was told the defendant contacted police around 24 hours later.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was a "suspicion" as to why the defendant had not waited at the scene for police.

The defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £300.

£500 bail was fixed and he is allowed to drive pending appeal of the sentence.