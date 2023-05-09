Caroline Agnes Patterson (45), of Mill Terrace, was detected doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on March 24 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had been on nine penalty points at the time of the detection.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Carrick motorist has been banned from driving for four weeks and fined £100.
Caroline Agnes Patterson (45), of Mill Terrace, was detected doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on March 24 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had been on nine penalty points at the time of the detection.
Advertisement
Advertisement