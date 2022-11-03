Carrick police to step up patrols in bid to 'combat anti-social behaviour'
Officers from the PSNI’s Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team are to increase foot and vehicle patrols across the east Antrim town following recent reports of young people engaged in anti-social behaviour.
The move was announced on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page this afternoon (Thursday, November 3).
Commenting on the issue, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team are increasing foot and vehicle patrols across our area to combat reports of anti-social behaviour involving children.
“Anti-social behavior goes deeper than just ‘having a laugh’ with your friends. It has an impact on those within our communities from making others feel uncomfortable to criminal charges for any damages caused.
Most Popular
“Any juveniles observed participating in anti-social behaviour will be reported to the Youth Diversion Officer who will be in contact directly with parents or guardians.
Advertisement
"Any criminal matters will be dealt with separately through the relevant justice streams.”