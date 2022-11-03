The move was announced on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page this afternoon (Thursday, November 3).

Commenting on the issue, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team are increasing foot and vehicle patrols across our area to combat reports of anti-social behaviour involving children.

“Anti-social behavior goes deeper than just ‘having a laugh’ with your friends. It has an impact on those within our communities from making others feel uncomfortable to criminal charges for any damages caused.

“Any juveniles observed participating in anti-social behaviour will be reported to the Youth Diversion Officer who will be in contact directly with parents or guardians.

