It was reported that five men, armed with hammers, forced entry to the house at around 10pm and made their way upstairs to a bedroom where they assaulted a woman, aged in her 40s.

The woman required medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face following the incident.

Two other women in the house at the time were not injured but were left badly shaken.

An investigation is underway.

The men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and captured footage on dash-cam which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1914 26/04/22.