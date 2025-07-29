A Carrickfergus-based author published fantasies about kidnapping a working mother at knifepoint as part of an alleged three-year stalking campaign, a court heard on Tuesday (July 29).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Kayleigh Kim Hughes, 28, also described having dreams about the victim being shot and loitering near her home in a compulsion fuelled by envy at her success and family stability, a judge was told.

Police said she had monitored the woman collecting her children and amassed more than 1,000 documents and images as her behaviour intensified.

Details emerged as Hughes, of Brackenbridge Green, was remanded into custody charged with a stalking offence on dates between September 14, 2022 and July 26, 2025.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the authorities were alerted after a mental health counsellor treating the defendant for depression received an email which detailed her obsessive thoughts about the other woman. Hughes’ alleged actions set out in the message included:

Repeatedly loitering close to the victim’s home, her workplace and her parents’ home.

Going to public events which she would also be attending.

Following the victim around shops, watching her collecting her children from school, and being at other locations relevant to her daily routine and journey to work.

Downloading images of the complainant’s family from social media accounts and sending her gifts.

Hughes was said to have stored on her mobile phone a total of 1,082 documents and 78 images related to the woman she is accused of stalking.

Notebooks located in the defendant’s home included “sinister” imagined situations which involved her coming to harm, according to police.

An investigating detective disclosed: “She has published a book in reference to a fantasy scenario in which the defendant kidnapped the victim at knifepoint and held her for a number of days.”

The injured party and her husband have now informed police about encounters and sightings of Hughes, the court heard, as well as items she was said to have sent them.

During interviews Hughes told police her obsessive fixation with the other woman had intensified over the past three years.

“She admitted keeping a diary of events involving the injured party – she stated that she attended her home address on a number of occasions and stood in the vicinity of the property noting details about the people and vehicles present,” the detective said.

“She stated that she most recently went to the address on Saturday.”

As part of the alleged campaign Hughes obtained images from both the victim and her husband’s Facebook accounts. She also monitored the woman’s daily routine, journey times to and from work, and even the shops she liked to visit.

“The defendant would then make an effort to be present at these locations and to observe the injured party or to engage her in conversation,” the detective claimed. “She attended the injured party’s work to deliver gifts accompanied by personal notes.”

District Judge Steven Keown was told Hughes described having dreams and writing out scenarios which involved the victim being the subject of shootings or other forms of violence.

“On some occasions the defendant is the perpetrator and other times she is watching the events,” the detective stated.

Hughes denies any intention to harm the other woman or members of her family.

But opposing bail, police claimed she showed no remorse or indication of being able to stop actions she suggested could be linked to an undiagnosed Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

“This behaviour has been ongoing and intensified over the past three years,” the detective contended.

“She stated that she is unsure if she would be able to stop the compulsion she has towards the victim, she feels envious of the victim’s success, her financial security and her family stability.

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty, instructed by solicitor Sara Edge, indicated Hughes has made admissions about sending some material.

“During the entirety of this period there have been no attempts at any stage to harm the victim,” Ms Doherty stressed.

Bail was refused, however, based on the risk of re-offending and interference with the complainant.

Remanding Hughes in custody until August 26, the District Judge said: “The first vital step is a comprehensive mental health assessment and treatment package."