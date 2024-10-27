Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cat has been killed and others injured in Carrickfergus over a two-day period, police have said.

Officers are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed attacks on pets in the Eden area of the town to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a number of cats have been ‘severely beaten’ and one was killed in the span of two days.

“Local vets reportedly advised that these injuries had been inflicted by humans,” said the spokesperson.

Police are investigating reports of cats being killed and severely beaten in Carrickfergus. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"If you have any information in relation to this, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1213 of 26/10/24.”

News of the animal cruelty has sparked widespread horror on social media.

"How disgusting! Poor defenceless animals. Pure evil,” said one person.

Another added: “Those who did it will boast about it,to friends. I hope someone will have the courage to report them.”

Carrick Councillor Bethany Ferris said: “I cannot imagine what goes through anyone’s mind to hurt a defenceless animal who are treasured family pets. If anyone has any information please report it to 101.”