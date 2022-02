Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday, February 5, between 1am-2am.

They say that during this time, a significant number of vehicles were damaged along Northland and Oakwood Road in the town.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant to this incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 492 of 05/02/22.