Carrickfergus drink driver was ‘cutting up’ motorists

Leeann Patterson (42), of Rosebrook Grove, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath on March 11 this year.

It was also reported to police her vehicle had been “weaving” between lanes and on the motorway police saw the defendant’s car speeding up and slowing down.

When they spoke to her after “several miles” there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and her eyes were bloodshot.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

She had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has “considerable difficulties”.

He said the defendant believed she had been fit to drive and wished to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the facts were “quite disturbing” and the defendant was lucky not to have caused an accident or she would have been facing more serious charges.