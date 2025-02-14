Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Scottish funfair operator and an independent engineer have been sentenced over health and safety failings in relation to an incident at ‘Planet Fun’ in Carrickfergus in July 2021.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

At Laganside Crown Court on Friday (February 14), Global Events and Attractions Ltd, Bellshill, was fined a total of £30,000 after pleading guilty to two health and safety offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to the same incident, Jeff Johnson (73), Health, Safety and Accident Investigation Services, Newtownards, who completed a safety inspection at the site prior to the incident, was handed a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

Emergency services at the Planet Fun funfair in Carrickfergus harbour car park in 2021. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard that on 24 July, 2021, a 53m ‘Starflyer’ suspended chair ride attraction, which had several adults and children on board, started its rotation out of its normal sequence. Subsequently some chairs and passengers on the ride collided with a fence and display signs before the funfair operator stopped the attraction.

Several patrons received injuries, with some requiring hospital treatment. On arrival at the incident scene, a health and safety inspector served a notice prohibiting any further operation of the ride.

Prosecutors in the PPS’s Fraud & Departmental Section worked closely with the HSENI to build a robust prosecution case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, HSENI inspector, Kevin Campbell said: “Funfair operators must ensure that all their attractions are properly designed, erected, and properly maintained. The employer must ensure that all their attraction attendants are correctly and appropriately trained in the safe use of the equipment.”

The investigation established a safety inspection was completed by Johnson prior to the incident. A safety inspection certificate was subsequently issued by him indicating the ride was safe to operate, despite not having any supporting safety documentation, including a suitable design review, relevant inspection reports, and operating instructions.

It was also established he did not adequately inspect the electrical components of the attraction which were later found to have defects.

Mr Campbell added: “Engineers who undertake safety inspections must thoroughly inspect and review all safety critical aspects of the attraction before issuing a valid safety certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Funfair attractions can operate at very high speeds and forces. In this incident, the patrons were very fortunate they did not suffer any life-threatening conditions as a result of the attraction malfunctioning.”