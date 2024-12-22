Carrickfergus home ransacked during burglary
Detectives are appealing for information following the break-in in Ashbourne Manor.
Police were contacted at around 1.20am on Sunday (December 22) after the residents returned to find their home had been burgled.
"We believe this occurred at some point between Saturday afternoon and the time of report, when the property was unoccupied,” Detective Sergeant Erskine said.
"A sum of cash was taken during the incident. Understandably, the family have been left very upset by the intrusion into their home.
"Our investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area within the time frame above, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 122 of 22/12/24."
A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.