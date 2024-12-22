Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Carrickfergus family has been left “very upset” after burglars ransacked their home just days before Christmas, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the break-in in Ashbourne Manor.

Police were contacted at around 1.20am on Sunday (December 22) after the residents returned to find their home had been burgled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe this occurred at some point between Saturday afternoon and the time of report, when the property was unoccupied,” Detective Sergeant Erskine said.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in the Ashbourne Manor area of Carrickfergus. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"A sum of cash was taken during the incident. Understandably, the family have been left very upset by the intrusion into their home.

"Our investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area within the time frame above, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 122 of 22/12/24."

A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.