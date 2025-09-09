Recent innovations at Forensic Science Northern Ireland’s Carrickfergus headquarters are leading to “better outcomes”, says the Department for Justice.

Minister Naomi Long was speaking following a visit to Seapark, where Graham Construction has been appointed to take forward the detailed design and construction phase for new offices and laboratories.

The minster, who had the opportunity to meet staff and hear about the work of the agency, said: “I was delighted to learn more about FSNI’s recent innovations and development projects, which are contributing to better forensic outcomes. The crucial work they do in the criminal justice system is much appreciated.

“It was good to hear about the progress of Project Atlas, which when constructed will ensure that all FSNI staff has the opportunity to work in modern, fit for purpose office and laboratory accommodation that will enable the continued delivery of a valued service for the criminal justice system.”

L- R: Lucy Ashe, project architect Hamilton Architects; Justice Minister Naomi Long ; Jonathan Hall, Graham’s group chief operating officer; and Alison McElveen, FSNI acting chief executive. Photo: submitted

Alison McElveen, FSNI acting chief executive said: “I am delighted that Minister Long took the time to meet with laboratory staff to hear about some recent innovations.

“We were also able to update her on the achievement of a key Project Atlas milestone. John Graham Construction Ltd has been awarded the construction contract which is expected to commence at the end of the financial year following an initial six-month detailed design period.”

FSNI was temporarily located to the Seapark side in 1992. In November 2015, The Locard Building, a new laboratory, opened at the site on the outskirts of Carrickfergus.

During a visit to the Seapark site, Justice Minister Naomi Long (right) met staff to hear about recent innovations, included are Alison McElveen, FSNI acting chief executive and William Greer, senior scientific officer.

Jonathan Hall, Graham’s group chief operating officer, commented: “Graham is delighted to be appointed as lead contractor on this unique project.

"Our experienced team look forward to collaborating with Forensic Science Northern Ireland to deliver a state-of-the-art development that will provide modern forensic facilities with thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces to connect with nature and enhance staff wellbeing.”