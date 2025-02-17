A man who admitted 15 charges of theft of groceries worth a total of £135 from a Larne shop has been put on Probation for a year.

David Peter Whitehead (36), with an address listed as Minorca Gardens, Carrickfergus, committed the offences in February and March last year.

He also admitted driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance at the shop forecourt on February 24, 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told staff reported "suspicious activity" at self-service scanners and CCTV then showed the defendant "pretending to scan" items.

A defence lawyer said the defendant did scan some items.

He said Whitehead, who had an alcohol addiction, committed the offences at a time when he had no income as he had just lost his employment and "couldn't get benefits".

The lawyer said the items stolen were groceries and the defendant is "remorseful" and "embarrassed".

The Probation has a condition the defendant, who was also banned from driving for three months, addresses an alcohol issue.