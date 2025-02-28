Carrickfergus man allegedly breached sex offenders’ ban on using Snapchat due to ‘isolated life’

By Alan Erwin
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:18 BST

A Co Antrim man allegedly defied a sex offenders’ ban on using Snapchat due to his isolation, a court has heard.

Police claimed Andrew Forsythe also entered a romantic relationship with a female without disclosing his criminal past.

The 27-year-old, of Hillview Drive in Carrickfergus, was remanded into custody charged with two counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that Forsythe is currently prohibited from using the internet or access social media sites such as Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: GoogleLaganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google
Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google

He was arrested after police seized and examined his mobile phone on Wednesday.

"There were numerous photos saved, some of which were females in various states of undress,” a detective disclosed.

"He had been in contact with a female via messages and appears to be communicating romantically with her.”

District Judge Anne Marshall was told Forsythe has been on the sex offenders’ register for five years and previously breached his SOPO in 2023.

It was alleged that he has again failed to carry out prior checks with his designated risk manager.

"He has been attempting to meet up with (the female), contrary to conditions in his SOPO that he is prohibited from entering any romantic or sexual relationship without having made full disclosure of his criminal record,” the detective added.

Police cannot provide the ages of those Forsythe has been communicating with until they have all been identified, the court heard.

Defence counsel Paul Bacon indicated that the breaches were accepted.

"He didn't think WhatsApp was a social media messaging device,” the barrister submitted.

"Despite the fact he knew he shouldn’t be on Snapchat, he was living an isolated life in Carrickfergus.

"People got to know of his offending and he felt isolated, he had no friend group and he used Snapchat as a way of re-integrating himself.”

Mr Bacon acknowledged the case raised “red flags” but argued that his client has been diagnosed with autism.

Refusing bail, however, Judge Marshall said: “Snapchat is an app people use because messages are deleted and can’t be checked.

"It is one for the High Court, if they are prepared or can come up with any conditions to manage the very real risk in this case.”

Forsythe was remanded in custody until March 27.

