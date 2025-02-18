Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people arrested following searches in Carrickfergus on Tuesday afternoon have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested after searches were carried out by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Police said approximately £1,500 worth of suspected controlled drugs and more than £1,500 of cash were seized.

Detective Sergeant Hyslop said: “We are committed to addressing criminality linked to the trade in illegal drugs. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

A man and woman arrested following searches carried out by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in Carrickfergus have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Det Serg Hyslop added: “To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.”

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.

Consisting of the PSNI, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Custom, it was established in 2017 with funding from the Stormont Executive’s Tackling Paramilitarism Programme.