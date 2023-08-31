A man from Carrickfergus has been banned from the roads for three years after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Sipho Bando, 27, whose address was given as Nelson Street, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on August 31 charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath and having no driving licence.

The court heard that on July 30, 2023 at 4.40pm police observed a vehicle at Applegreen Service Station near Lisburn. They followed the vehicle to Hillsborough, where it was stopped and the driver was spoken to.

Checks showed the defendant was a disqualified driver. The police also noted the smell of alcohol on the defendant’s breath.

A breath test gave an evidential reading of 47 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court: “The defendant accepts it is a really unsatisfactory set of circumstances that he finds himself in.

"On the evening in question he was watching boxing with friends. He had two bottles of beer and foolishly made the decision to drive and he accepts that he shouldn’t have. He has met this head on.

“In relation to the no driving licence matter, he wasn’t aware he had to resit his driving test after he had been disqualified.”

On the charge of driving with excess alcohol, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three years. She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.