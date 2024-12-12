Carrickfergus: man due in court following aggravated burglary

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Dec 2024, 18:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged by detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Carrickfergus.

The incident took place in the Hawthorn Avenue area of Carrickfergus on Monday evening, December 9.

The 43-year-old was arrested on Thursday (November 12) and has been subsequently charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice