Carrickfergus man faces charges in relation to indecent photos of a child
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dean McBride appeared before magistrates in Belfast accused of three separate offences as part of an investigation into suspected illegal images.
The 32-year-old, of Rosebrook Grove in Carrickfergus, is charged with making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.
He also faces counts of possessing and distributing an indecent image.
All of the alleged offences were committed on October 9 last year.
As the charges were read out at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, McBride confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.
No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.
District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until November 25 and released McBride on continuing bail.