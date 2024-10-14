Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Antrim man allegedly made and distributed indecent photos of a child, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean McBride appeared before magistrates in Belfast accused of three separate offences as part of an investigation into suspected illegal images.

The 32-year-old, of Rosebrook Grove in Carrickfergus, is charged with making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also faces counts of possessing and distributing an indecent image.

Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google

All of the alleged offences were committed on October 9 last year.

As the charges were read out at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, McBride confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until November 25 and released McBride on continuing bail.