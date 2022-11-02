Carrickfergus man given jail sentence for theft
A man with a Carrick address has admitted stealing groceries worth £7.50 from Kilwaughter filling station near Larne.
Mark Kennedy (35), of Longfield Gardens, but originally from the Larne area according to his defence lawyer, committed theft on December 30 last year.He appeared via video link from prison - where he was serving an earlier sentence - at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, and received a new term of three months.Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant is now "drug free".