Carrickfergus man is charged with rioting in Ballymena on two nights
A Carrickfergus man is charged with rioting in Ballymena on June 9 and June 10 this year.
Kelsey Crawford (18), of Rockfergus Crescent, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from Hydebank prison.
The full case file is not due at the Public Prosecution Service from police until August 23.
A defence barrister said is it not accepted there is a "prima facie" case.
The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to August 28