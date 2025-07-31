A Carrickfergus man is charged with rioting in Ballymena on June 9 and June 10 this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelsey Crawford (18), of Rockfergus Crescent, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from Hydebank prison.

The full case file is not due at the Public Prosecution Service from police until August 23.

A defence barrister said is it not accepted there is a "prima facie" case.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to August 28