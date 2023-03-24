Register
Carrickfergus man jailed for drugs offences

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have acknowledged the sentence handed down to a Carrickfergus man at Downpatrick Crown Court today (Friday).

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:42 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:42 GMT

William Crozier (36), of Edenvale Avenue, was sentenced to a total of 28 months for possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.

He will spend 14 months in custody and 14 months on licence.

In February 2022 police carried out searches at a house in the Carrickfergus area during which a quantity of suspected class A and class B controlled drugs were recovered, along with a quantity of cash.

Commenting after the hearing, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Today’s sentencing reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”