Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have acknowledged the sentence handed down to a Carrickfergus man at Downpatrick Crown Court today (Friday).

William Crozier (36), of Edenvale Avenue, was sentenced to a total of 28 months for possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.

He will spend 14 months in custody and 14 months on licence.

In February 2022 police carried out searches at a house in the Carrickfergus area during which a quantity of suspected class A and class B controlled drugs were recovered, along with a quantity of cash.

Commenting after the hearing, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Today’s sentencing reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

