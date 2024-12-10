A man suffered a suspected broke arm after being attacked at a house in Carrickfergus on Monday (December 9) evening.

In an appeal for information following the aggravated burglary, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “At approximately 9pm, a report was received that two males had approached a property situated in the Hawthorn Avenue area before attacking the male occupant with a weapon in the doorway.

"One of the suspects continued to smash the adjacent window and made further efforts to strike the victim.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

"The victim sustained a suspected broken arm and was left shaken as a result of the incident.

“We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry in our efforts to identify the suspects and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1628 of 09/12/24.”