Carrickfergus man pleads guilty to five waste offences

A Carrickfergus man has received a suspended jail sentence for a series of waste offences.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:57 pm
Donald Hogsett, 79, of Trailcock Road, pleaded guilty at Laganside Crown Court to five charges under the Waste and Contaminated Land Order [WCLO].

He faced two charges of depositing waste without a licence [WCLO Article 4(1)a], one of keeping waste without a licence [WCLO Article 4(1)a], and two of keeping/treating waste in a manner likely to harm the environment [WCLO Article 4(1)c].

Hogsett was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years, on each of the charges for waste offences.

He was also required to pay £4,930 compensation to his victim, Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Ltd, and to pay costs of £1,289 to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.