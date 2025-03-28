Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carrickfergus man has been warned by a judge that driving whilst under the influence of drugs is “completely unacceptable”.

John Dallas, 34, whose address was given as Salia Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 27, charged with having no driving licence, driving whilst unfit, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped by police on the M1 at Lisburn on September 25, 2024. Checks showed that he had no valid driving licence or insurance.

A blood test was carried out when the defendant was taken into custody, with results showing he had cannabis and diazepam in his system at the time.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had been disqualified from driving for three months during the covid pandemic. He then failed to submit the correct form to renew his licence.

"He believed himself to be insured,” the lawyer continued. "It was a genuine error on his part.

"He has his own roofing business and has two employees who don’t drive. He also has two children who require him to drive to various places.

"He is due to have an operation on his knee which will put him off his feet. He was anxious and stressed about this operation. He isn’t ordinarily a drug user. He smoked cannabis with a friend and took diazepam.

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor warned the defendant: “You are a man of a certain age with children, responsibilities, and a business, and you have got yourself into a corner. You don’t strike me as someone who would get themselves into bother.

"Driving with drugs in your system is completely unacceptable. You may take a long, hard look in the mirror when you go home.”

On the charge of driving whilst unfit, Mr Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of 12 months. He also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Mr Trainor imposed a fine of £100, and on the charge of having no insurance, he imposed a fine of £200.