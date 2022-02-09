Carrickfergus man threatened to petrol bomb neighbour’s home and ‘stab daughter’

Belfast Magistrates Court.

Marcus Thompson, 24, also threatened to put a petrol bomb through one woman’s letter box and to stab her daughter to death.

During one of three separate incidents he headbutted a policeman and spat on another officer called to the scene in Carrickfergus.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence barrister described his client’s alcohol-fuelled behaviour as “totally deplorable”.

Thompson, of School Court in the town, admitted making threats to kill and to damage property, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, common assaults, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and assaults on police.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard he was reported to be “going mad” at his flat on June 16 last year.

One woman said he slapped her on the buttocks before advancing towards her mother with a hammer.

He pushed another neighbour to the ground, struck panels off communal fencing, and shouted: “I’m going to burn you all out.”

Police went to the area again on October 22 amid claims Thompson had been trying to kick in a front door.

Prosecutors said he lashed out at officers, headbutting one and spitting on a colleague.

Limb restraints and a spit hood had to be applied when he refused to calm down.

In a third incident on December 28 one of his neighbours claimed he was trying to gain entry to her home.

“He threatened to put a petrol bomb through her letterbox and said he would stab her daughter to death,” a Crown lawyer said.

Thompson resisted police attempts to put him in handcuffs and again spat at an officer and shouted to onlookers: “Film the dirty b******s, you’re f****** getting shot.”

His barrister, Michael Boyd, accepted: “These are three episodes of totally deplorable behaviour.

“He is simply unable to control himself when under the influence of drink and drugs, and behaves in this wild, indefensible way.”

Mr Boyd added: “In sobriety he’s quite a thoughtful individual, but he needs to address the problems plaguing him.”