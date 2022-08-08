Carrickfergus man was found with cocaine and a ‘rolled-up one dollar bill’

A man with a Carrickfergus address was found to be in possession of a rolled-up one dollar bill and 22 grammes of cocaine with an estimated value of at least £880, according to a prosecutor, after he had been taken to the ‘resus unit’ at Antrim Area Hospital.

Jordan Brown (25), of Woodburn Walk, admitted possessing drugs on April 26, 2021.

He was also caught with cocaine and Diazepam in Larne on December 3 last year when he used a vehicle without insurance and failed to produce a driving licence.

The court heard he had a previous record.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer said he was giving Brown a chance to get off drugs and “turn your life around” and ordered him to do 80 hours of Community Service.

The defendant was also put on Probation for a year and was fined £50.