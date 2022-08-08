Carrickfergus man was found with cocaine and a ‘rolled-up one dollar bill’

Jordan Brown (25), of Woodburn Walk, admitted possessing drugs on April 26, 2021.

He was also caught with cocaine and Diazepam in Larne on December 3 last year when he used a vehicle without insurance and failed to produce a driving licence.

The court heard he had a previous record.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

At Ballymena Magistrates Court Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer said he was giving Brown a chance to get off drugs and “turn your life around” and ordered him to do 80 hours of Community Service.