Carrickfergus man who was asked to leave McDonald's restaurant in Ballymena because he had no face mask admits charges of assaulting four females

A man who was asked to leave a McDonald's restaurant because he did not have a face mask on December 17 in 2021, has admitted four charges of assault.

By Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 10:43am

Peter Blackburn (26), of Grasmere Park, Carrickfergus, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court which heard that around 7.45pm on the day in question police received a report of a "drunk and aggressive" man at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ballymena.

After being asked to leave, the defendant had thrown keys at a staff member, hitting her on the leg.

He then had gone to the drive-thru were he attempted to pull down the passenger side window of a vehicle and two females were "put in fear" when the defendant "put his head in and out of the car window".

The incident took place at McDonalds in Ballymena. Picture: Google

Blackburn attempted to "grab" another McDonald's employee.

A defence barrister said no injuries were sustained by the four females and the incidents happened during a "troubled period" in the defendant's life and he was remorseful.

The court heard one of the women was pregnant at the time and was "caused great distress".

Deputy District Judge Alan White put Blackburn on Probation for a year and ordered him to pay compensation totalling £325 to the four females.

He told the defendant: "You put these four ladies in distress as a result of your actions".