Carrickfergus men who attempted to send cannabis through the post avoids prison

Jack Brown, 20, received a three-month suspended sentence for the illicit operation where repeated efforts were made to have parcels delivered.

Brown, of Knocksallagh Park, admitted three counts of attempting to supply Class B drugs and a further charge of possession.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Magistrates Court heard staff at a post office in Whiteabbey alerted police after a number of parcels were brought in during March this year.

Laganside Courts

The same individual made three visits, posting several packages and acting suspiciously, it was claimed.

Concerns increased after an employee thought she smelt cannabis coming from one packet.

Up to eight parcels posted by the same individual were then seized and examined, the court heard.

Prosecutors said some contained cannabis edibles, confectionery, and oil.

Brown was arrested after police attended the post office and seized one of the suspected packages.

Following his guilty plea, Judge Laura Ievers told him: “It’s so unfortunate, given your young age, to come to adverse attention in such a significant way.”

She held that the offences crossed the custody threshold, but decided against immediate imprisonment.

Suspending the three-month term for 12 months, Ms Ievers emphasised to Brown: “It’s so important you learn from this.”