Carrickfergus motorist admitted having no insurance and driving licence

A Carrickfergus woman who admitted using a vehicle without insurance and not having a driving licence on August 6 last year has been prosecuted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

By Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Ballymena courthouse.
Zoe Green (25), of Highgrove Green, was given six penalty points and fined £300.

The court heard the defendant had two previous convictions for absence of insurance.