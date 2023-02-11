Carrickfergus motorist admitted having no insurance and driving licence

Zoe Green (25), of Highgrove Green, was given six penalty points and fined £300.
The court heard the defendant had two previous convictions for absence of insurance.
A Carrickfergus woman who admitted using a vehicle without insurance and not having a driving licence on August 6 last year has been prosecuted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.
