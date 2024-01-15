A motorist caught doing 63mph in a 30mph zone at Belfast International Airport was given a one month driving ban and was fined £200.

Belfast International Airport. Pic by Google

Christopher Clayton (53), of Knockmore Park, Carrickfergus, was detected on May 20 last year. He was allowed to drive pending appeal.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "You are not the first defendant who is charged with doing 60plus mph in a 30 zone. Speed is a major factor in accidents.