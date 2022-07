Jonathan Boggs (22), a mechanic, was caught doing 61mph in a 30mph zone at Rathkeel Road, Broughshane, on April 16 this year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was “not familiar with” the area and thought he was out of a restricted speed area as he left Broughshane.