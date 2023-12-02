Carrickfergus petrol bomb incident: two more teenagers arrested
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in Carrickfergus on Sunday on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
Both remain in custody at this time.
A 15-year-old boy was charged on Saturday to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday, December 29 in relation to this incident. He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police
Police have appealed for anyone who can help with their inquiries into the incident in Davys Street in the town the early hours of Saturday morning to come forward.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.
Both missed and no injuries or damage was caused.
The spokesperson added: “Officers continue to work to identify those involved in the incident and would ask anyone with information or with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, which could assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 110 02/12/23.”
Alliance East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson condemned the incident, which he described as “deeply concerning”.
"Thankfully it did not result in any injuries,” he said.
“I urge anyone who has information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”