Carrickfergus petrol bomb: police appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage

A home in Carrickfergus was the target of a petrol bomb attack in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, July 16).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 10:12 am

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Prospect Park area.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At approximately 12.40am, we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the property smashing the living room window and also causing damage to the living room.

“No one was injured during the incident, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

Prospect Park, Carrickfergis. Picture: Google

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 61 of 16/07/22.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org