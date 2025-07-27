Carrickfergus: police issue description of woman suspected of making fraudulent charity collections

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Police have received a report regarding suspected fraudulent charity collections in the Carrickfergus area.

At approximately 3:00pm on Saturday (July 27), a female was reported to be calling into businesses on the town’s High Street, claiming to be collecting donations on behalf of a charity for a sick child.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Officers have since spoken with the child’s mother, who has confirmed she has no knowledge of any such fundraising activity taking place today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

A general view of Carrick High Street. Image: Googleplaceholder image
A general view of Carrick High Street. Image: Google

"The woman is described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, stocky build, with brown hair. She was wearing a denim waistcoat and black leggings at the time of the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been approached or who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1018 26/07/25.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice