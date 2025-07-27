Police have received a report regarding suspected fraudulent charity collections in the Carrickfergus area.

At approximately 3:00pm on Saturday (July 27), a female was reported to be calling into businesses on the town’s High Street, claiming to be collecting donations on behalf of a charity for a sick child.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Officers have since spoken with the child’s mother, who has confirmed she has no knowledge of any such fundraising activity taking place today.

A general view of Carrick High Street. Image: Google

"The woman is described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, stocky build, with brown hair. She was wearing a denim waistcoat and black leggings at the time of the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been approached or who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1018 26/07/25.”